Barcelona hope to have key man available for next week’s Champions League opener

Barcelona have had a promising start to the season, having picked up three wins and a draw from their opening four matches. They have done so without being at full strength, with Ronald Araujo and Pedri having been absent for the last couple of games.

Araujo suffered a hamstring injury after Barcelona’s opening day draw with Getafe, and has subsequently missed the club’s last three matches. However, there is hope that he will return to action in the very near future.

According to MD, Araujo’s recovery is going well. Although he is not expected to play against Real Betis on Saturday, Barcelona are hopeful of having him available for their Champions League opener against Royal Antwerp, which takes place on Tuesday.

However, Barcelona will not rush Araujo back to action unless they are absolutely sure that he is 100% fit. No risks will be taken, so there is a considerable chance that he won’t play against Antwerp, despite head coach Xavi Hernandez being desperate to have him available.