Atletico Madrid star wants expectations managed for Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal – “Stop putting pressure on him”

Despite speculation over a possible move to Saudi Arabia during the summer, Saul Niguez has remained at Atletico Madrid for another season, where he hopes to help the club to another LaLiga title, which would be their first in three seasons.

Atletico are considered to be dark horses to win the league, with Barcelona and Real Madrid once again being the frontrunners. However, that is a title that Diego Simeone’s side will be content with, as there will be little pressure on them.

Speaking at the conference hosted by LaLiga and Panini Spain for the LaLiga EA Sports 2023/24 album (via MD), Saul evaluated his team’s chances of winning a third league title in 10 years.

“This year we have started well after a pre-season complicated by travel. We haven’t played for two weeks and we’re really looking forward to getting back to action this weekend. Towards the end of the season we will see if we are candidate or favourites, as well as seeing what level we are playing at.”

Saul also spoke on Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, without a doubt the breakthrough star of the season so far. The 16-year-old has established himself as a regular starter for the Catalans, and also played for Spain during the international break.

Understandably, there is a massive spotlight on Lamine right now, and Saul hopes that the coverage of the youngster wont’ be too much.

“He is doing incredible things, but young people have to be allowed to play – stop putting pressure on him. Putting the focus on such young people can divert them from their path, which is going well for now.

“We will have to take great care of his environment so that he does not deviate. He is on the right track for now.”

Saul will hope to secure a starting spot for Atletico Madrid’s match this weekend, which sees them take on Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday.