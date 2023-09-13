Atletico Madrid President wades into Luis Rubiales-Jenni Hermoso scandal – “I don’t know who should apologize to whom”

After weeks of pressure, Luis Rubiales announced earlier this week that he would be resigning as President of the Spanish Football Federation.

There had been hundreds of calls for Rubiales to go after he kissed Jenni Hermoso without consent after Spain’s historic World Cup victory last month. He had previously declared his intention to remain as President, although he has now caved to pressure.

The vast majority have spoken out in support of Hermoso and against Hermoso, although Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo has failed to do so. Instead, he remained impartial on the matter, which he stated (via El Partidazo de COPE) was something he was not concerned about.

“I don’t know who should apologize to whom, whether it’s Luis Rubiales to Jenni Hermoso or the other way around. It’s a matter that doesn’t concern me.”

Cerezo has been called out for these remarks, and rightly so. Hermoso has absolutely nothing to apologise for in this situation, and the fact that Cerezo does not know this is incredibly disheartening. Secondly, it is an issue that should concern everyone in Spanish football – and wider football at that – so it is disappointing to hear him say that.