Atletico Madrid expected to be without key man for Valencia clash after injury on international duty

Atletico Madrid have made a strong start to the new season. They have won two and drawn one of their opening three matches (with their previous match against Sevilla called off due to weather concerns).

They are hoping to carry on that momentum this weekend when they take on Valencia at the Mestalla. Los Che have made a solid start themselves, so it will be far from easy for Atletico to come away with three points.

It will be even more difficult if they do not have Rodrigo De Paul available for selection. The 29-year-old had to be substituted during Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Bolivia on Tuesday evening, and MD have reported that he is suffering with muscle discomfort.

The same report states that Atletico will assess De Paul upon his return to the club, but it is almost certain that he will miss the match against Valencia. It’s unclear at this stage whether he will be in contention for next week’s Champions League opener against Lazio.

Atletico Madrid are already expected to be without Koke Resurreccion for the match, so their midfield options will be severely limited. Simeone will undoubtedly be pulling his hair out over the matter.