Atletico Madrid captain Koke Resurreccion on recovery road but wide man leaves training early

Atletico Madrid captain Koke Resurreccion is nearing his recovery, as his recovery time passes the one month mark.

The 31-year-old suffered a muscle problem that required his removal just five minutes into the new season against Granada and has kept him out since. Pablo Barrios has filled in for him since to good affect.

Marca say that his recovery is advancing well, and he should be available for selection shortly. However he is unlikely to be risked this weekend against Valencia, as Los Colchoneros head to Mestalla.

Koke will not be risked for the game against Valencia.

The next march thereafter is Lazio in the Champions League away from home, where he could be reintroduced. If all goes well, then he may well be in contention for a starting spot against Real Madrid the following weekend at the Metropolitano.

While the news around Koke is positive, winger Samuel Lino left training early on Tuesday after feeling muscle discomfort. The session was dedicated to crossing into the box, but Lino was forced off.

With Yannick Carrasco’s departure, Lino may well be in prime position to occupy the role on the left flank of Diego Simeone’s side. Depending on how serious the issue is though, Rodrigo Riquelme and Javi Galan may stand a better chance of making the position their own.