Athletic Club star suffered hip injury on Spain duty, further tests to be done to determine severity of issue

Although it was an excellent international break for Spain in terms of results, they did have to deal with numerous injury issues. Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio suffered knocks during the victory over Georgia, while Nico Williams was injured against Cyprus.

Williams suffered the issue at the end of the first half. It had been an excellent match for the 21-year-old up until then – he had provided the assists for Spain’s first two goals, scored by Gavi and Mikel Merino respectively.

As Marca have reported, Williams is confirmed to have suffered a hip injury – specifically, he has damaged the medial adductor in his right leg. It means that he will definitely miss Athletic Club’s match against Cadiz this weekend.

However, Athletic are yet to determine the severity of the injury. Further tests, including an MRI, will be done so that the Basque club can understand how serious the issue is for their star winger.

It would be a major loss for Athletic Club if they were to be without Williams for a sustained period of time. It remains to be seen whether that is the case.