Who is Miguel Gouveia, the highly-rated Portuguese goalkeeper wanted by Atletico Madrid?

Atletico Madrid have stepped up their efforts to improve their academy talent in recent years. They signed Samu Omorodion from Granada during the summer, and they have set their sights on another exciting prospect.

That is Miguel Gouveia, who is considered to be a rising star in the Sporting CP youth setup. The goalkeeper, who turned 16 on Tuesday, was involved at the recent U17 international tournament in Murcia, where he has scouted by both Atletico and Real Betis, according to MD.

Gouveia is a Portuguese youth international, and despite having only turned 16, he has been playing with Sporting’s U19 side this season. He is described as being a leader on the pitch, as well as being a keeper with great reflexes, good footwork and a lot of personality.

He signed his first contract with Sporting at the age of 14, which gives an indication as to how highly-rated he is by the Portuguese outfit. Despite this, Atletico Madrid are hoping to sign him in the future, with a move possible within the next 12 months.