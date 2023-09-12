WATCH: Villarreal’s Alex Baena, Barcelona star Ferran Torres score quickly to make it 6-0 Spain

Despite having secured victory over Georgia long ago, Spain are not letting up, and they have now added their fifth and sixth goals of the match to make it 6-0.

Goals from Gavi and Mikel Merino gave Spain a comfortable lead in the first half, in what was an absolutely dominating affair for the hosts. It could have been even better, but Alvaro Morata had a goal ruled out for offside.

Spain have since turned on the style in the second half, with the substitutes taking centre stage. Joselu made it 3-0 on 70 minutes, before Ferran Torres scored a fourth three minutes later.

Two minutes into his debut appearance for La Roja, Alex Baena has now scored his first senior international goal four minutes to make it five. Remarkably, Torres grabbed his second and Spain’s sixth minutes later.

Spain have been simply sensational during the international break. It is now 13 goals in the last four days, and group leaders Scotland will surely be looking over their shoulder now.