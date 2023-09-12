Barcelona

WATCH: Spain take early lead against Cyprus with Barcelona star Gavi grabbing the goal

With group leaders Scotland not in action, and their two nearest rivals Norway and Georgia facing off against each other, it is imperative that Spain secure three points against Cyprus on Tuesday. So far, they are on course to do just that.

Luis de la Fuente made three changes from the side that demolished Georgia on Friday, with Lamine Yamal handed his first start for the senior side. Mikel Merino and Nico Williams also came into the side.

After dominating the opening stages of the match, Spain have taken the lead, and it is Gavi that has the goal for the hosts. The 19-year-old was teed up by Williams to score his fourth goal for La Roja.

That goal will settle any nerves that Spain had for the match, and the hope now is that they are able to score a few more goals to ensure a comfortable three points, which would conclude an excellent international break.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Euro 2024 Gavi Spain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News