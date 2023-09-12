WATCH: Spain score second goal against Cyprus courtesy of Mikel Merino

Spain are well on course to cutting the gap to Scotland at the top of Group A. They have scored a second goal in the first half in to give themselves a comfortable lead against Cyprus.

La Roja have dominated proceedings so far, and they took a deserved lead after 18 minutes. Nico Williams’ cross was turned home by Barcelona’s Gavi, who scored his fourth senior international goal.

Spain’s second came from Mikel Merino, who was once again set up by the impressive Williams, grabbing his second assist of the evening.