WATCH: Quickfire double for Spain as Real Madrid and Barcelona stars make it 4-0 against Cyprus

Spain scored seven in their demolition of Georgia on Friday evening, and they have now got four against Cyprus, making it 11 goals in four days for Luis de la Fuente’s side.

Nico Williams was the man for Spain in the first half. He set up Gavi for the opening goal after 18 minutes, and he also laid the ball on to Mikel Merino to double La Roja’s lead in what has been a dominating affair.

Spain have now added two more goals in quick succession, with both coming from substitutes. Joselu made it 3-0 after 70 minutes, before Ferran Torres added a fourth just three minutes later.

 

