WATCH: AI-generated video Lionel Messi answering question in English goes viral

AI technology is rising faster than anyone could have previously pictured, and the results are both impressive and somewhat eerie. Not even Lionel Messi is safe from the results.

Recently a video has done the rounds on social media that has Lionel Messi responding to a question during an Inter Miami press conference in English, rather than his trademark Rosarino Argentine.

AI has made Lionel #Messi speak in English. Equal measures of amazing and horrifying? https://t.co/Y0rClPGfY8 — Football España (@footballespana_) September 12, 2023

The video comes from a website called HeyGen, which allows users to produce a deep fake of someone else. Messi, who does have some words of English, only ever deals with the media in Spanish, and seeing Messi speak in perfect English is as impressive as it is surreal.

Nevertheless, it does highlight the somewhat problematic nature of the technology. Messi is quite obviously not himself because of the Spanish, but it will become increasingly easy for people to fake videos and quotes of whomever they desire, with little regulation on the matter.