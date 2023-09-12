Veteran midfielder confirms intention to leave Sevilla at end of the season – “I hope people will miss me”

Having joined from Galatasaray back in 2019, Fernando Reges has gone on to become a core member of Sevilla’s midfield since then. He has been instrumental at times, and helped the club win two Europa League titles (2019-20 & 2022-23).

Aged 36, he is now coming towards the final stages of his career, and in an interview with Radio MARCA (via MD), he revealed that he will almost certainly leave Sevilla at the end of this season.

“I think it will be the last (season). I can’t say it 100%, but I can say 99%. I hope to have another very good season. I hope people will miss me (once I leave).

“I may continue my career in Brazil or Portugal, but while I’m at Sevilla, I hope to help us have a very good season.”

Sevilla signed Boubakary Soumare from Leicester City during the summer to provide competition for Fernando, and it may be that the Frenchman takes over his Brazilian counterpart’s place in the team going forward. Fernardo gave his impression of the 24-year-old.

“I saw him in some training sessions and he’s a kid with a great physique. He’s going to be very good for us. He is very young and can learn to position himself.”

If it is Fernando’s final season at Sevilla, he will be desperate to go out on a high. Los Nervionenses have made a very poor start to the campaign, but there is plenty of time to turn things around.