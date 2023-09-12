Supporters want Barcelona star to be made captain of Dutch national side ahead of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk

Frenkie de Jong has been one of Barcelona’s best performers over the last 12 months, and he has also performed at a high level on the international stage too.

The 26-year-old is regularly one of the Netherlands’ standout players whenever they play, and this is not something that he is lost on fans of the Oranje.

They feel that de Jong should command a higher squad status than he currently has under manager Ronald Koeman, who also coached his fellow countryman during his brief stint in charge of Barcelona.

According to a poll conducted by ESPN Netherlands (as covered by MD), the vast majority of Dutch fans voted in favour of de Jong becoming captain of the national side, ahead of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, who currently wears the armband.

It is a testament to how well de Jong has played in recent years. Barcelona will hope that he can keep his high performance levels up when domestic football returns this weekend.