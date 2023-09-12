Spanish midfielder to take time away from football in order to prioritise mental health, club confirms

Segunda side Real Oviedo have had a difficult start to the new season, having not won a single one of their opening five matches (D3, L2). They had hopes of trying to secure promotion to LaLiga, but their efforts to do so have not started well.

Victor Camarasa had started Oviedo’s first three matches, although he was absent from the draws against Levante and Sporting Gijon, with no reason having been given by the club for this.

However, Oviedo have now confirmed that Camarasa, who has previously played for Real Betis, Alaves and Crystal Palace among others, will be out for the foreseeable future. In an official statement, Oviedo say this is so that the 29-year-old can take care of his mental health.

It is commendable that Camarasa has recognised that he needs to put himself and his health first. Footballers’ mental health is well-scrutinised in modern times, and it’s easy to forget that they are human beings too.