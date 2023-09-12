Six of the best for Spain as Cyprus are brushed aside in Granada

Spain brought their dream international break to a close in fine style on Tuesday evening. Having scored seven past Georgia on Friday, they hit Cyprus for six on Tuesday to make it 13 goals in four days.

Luis de la Fuente made three changes from the side that defeated Georgia, two of which were enforced. Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio were injured, so Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams started. Mikel Merino also replaced Fabian Ruiz.

Gavi opening the scoring for Spain after 18 minutes, finishing from a Williams cross. The latter also provided the assist from Merino to double La Roja’s advantage soon after, which gave the hosts a comfortable advantage.

Spain turned on the style in the second half, with the substitutes taking centre stage. Joselu made it 3-0 on 70 minutes, before Ferran Torres scored a fourth three minutes later.

Two minutes into his debut appearance for La Roja, Alex Baena scored his first senior international goal four minutes to make it five, in what was an incredible moment for the young midfielder. Remarkably, Torres grabbed his second and Spain’s sixth minutes later to complete the scoring.

Spain play group leaders Scotland next, and they have prepared for that crunch match in fine style. De la Fuente’s side will be high on confidence for that occasion.