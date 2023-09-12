Real Madrid submit Champions League squad featuring 11 Castilla players

Real Madrid have seemingly submitted their squad for the Champions League group stages, featuring 11 youngsters from Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla side. They face Napoli, Union Berlin and Braga.

Three of those are goalkeepers, with Thibaut Courtois registered despite his anterior cruciate ligament injury keeping him out well into next year, as is the case for Eder Militao, as reported by Marca.

Real Madrid are perhaps deepest in midfield in terms of senior players, thus only defensive midfielder Mario Martin got the call up, presuming that Nico Paz would play further forward in Carlo Ancelotti’s current system, as was the case in preseason. The Argentina under-20 star is perhaps the headline act from the Castilla squad, and maybe the most likely to get a shot.

With Real Madrid shorter up front, strikers Gonzalo Garcia Torres and Alvaro Rodriguez may also like their chances of getting a look-in. Amongst the defenders, on-loan right-back Vinicius Tobias is also in the squad. Carlo Ancelotti is not known for blooding youngsters unless he is facing injury issues, thus they will likely have to hope Los Blancos qualify with games to spare in order to get their chance.

Goalkeepers

1. Thibaut Courtois

13. Andriy Lunin

25. Kepa Arrizabalaga

26. Diego Pineiro

30. Fran Gonzalez

31. Lucas Canizares

Defenders

2. Dani Carvajal

3. Eder Militao

4. David Alaba

6. Nacho

20. Fran Garcia

22. Antonio Rudiger

23. Ferland Mendy

27. Rafel Obrador

34. Alvaro Carrillo

35. Marvel

36. Vinicius Tobias

17. Lucas Vazquez

Midfielders

5. Jude Bellingham

8. Toni Kroos

10. Luka Modric

12. Eduardo Camavinga

15. Federico Valverde

18. Aurelien Tchouameni

19. Dani Ceballos

28. Mario Martin

Forwards

21. Brahim Diaz

24. Arda Guler

32. Nico Paz

7. Vinicius Jr

11. Rodrygo Goes

14. Joselu

29. Alvaro Rodriguez

33. Gonzalo Garcia