Real Madrid submit Champions League squad featuring 11 Castilla players

Real Madrid have seemingly submitted their squad for the Champions League group stages, featuring 11 youngsters from Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla side. They face Napoli, Union Berlin and Braga.
Three of those are goalkeepers, with Thibaut Courtois registered despite his anterior cruciate ligament injury keeping him out well into next year, as is the case for Eder Militao, as reported by Marca.
Real Madrid are perhaps deepest in midfield in terms of senior players, thus only defensive midfielder Mario Martin got the call up, presuming that Nico Paz would play further forward in Carlo Ancelotti’s current system, as was the case in preseason. The Argentina under-20 star is perhaps the headline act from the Castilla squad, and maybe the most likely to get a shot.
With Real Madrid shorter up front, strikers Gonzalo Garcia Torres and Alvaro Rodriguez may also like their chances of getting a look-in. Amongst the defenders, on-loan right-back Vinicius Tobias is also in the squad. Carlo Ancelotti is not known for blooding youngsters unless he is facing injury issues, thus they will likely have to hope Los Blancos qualify with games to spare in order to get their chance.
Goalkeepers
1. Thibaut Courtois
13. Andriy Lunin
25. Kepa Arrizabalaga
26. Diego Pineiro
30. Fran Gonzalez
31. Lucas Canizares
Defenders
2. Dani Carvajal
3. Eder Militao
4. David Alaba
6. Nacho
20. Fran Garcia
22. Antonio Rudiger
23. Ferland Mendy
27. Rafel Obrador
34. Alvaro Carrillo
35. Marvel
36. Vinicius Tobias
17. Lucas Vazquez
Midfielders
5. Jude Bellingham
8. Toni Kroos
10. Luka Modric
12. Eduardo Camavinga
15. Federico Valverde
18. Aurelien Tchouameni
19. Dani Ceballos
28. Mario Martin
Forwards
21. Brahim Diaz
24. Arda Guler
32. Nico Paz
7. Vinicius Jr
11. Rodrygo Goes
14. Joselu
29. Alvaro Rodriguez
33. Gonzalo Garcia