Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal picks out top three players he has shared a dressing room with

Real Madrid veteran Dani Carvajal has played with some of the finest to ever kick a ball, but did not hesitate when asked to name his top three.

Carvajal, 31, has five Champions Leagues to his name arriving right on time in order to enjoy their most successful era since the 1960s. That includes three Champions Leagues in a row, and two of them eight years apart.

Speaking on Universo Valdano, as carried by Marca, Carvajal picked out the three that had impacted him most.

“Cristiano [Ronaldo], Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric. They are people who talk to you and you have to be with all your five senses, they talk to you and you have to take notes.”

While naturally their quality will play a large part in his thinking, it was the work rate of the trio that he chose to highlight.

“You see them arriving at 6 in the morning and starting to train… it’s brutal. Luka, on top of that, has been able to take such a small country to a World Cup final. He arrived here almost with lead feet and how he went about beating everyone is incredible.”

Carvajal himself would go on to say that he hopes he is remembered as one of the best in his position to do it a the Santiago Bernabeu.

With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric beginning the season on the bench for Carlo Ancelotti, Carvajal may well be the last of the lot standing. He has two years on the German and six on the Croatian, which naturally works in his favour,.