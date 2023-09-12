Real Betis forward Borja Iglesias available for Spain selection again

Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias has made himself available for selection again for Spain, after temporarily going on strike in solidarity with the Spain women’s team and Jenni Hermoso.

Following former RFEF President Luis Rubiales’ infamous general assembly speech where he stated he would not resign, and made spurious claims about the incident and the reaction, Iglesias joined the backlash. Before 80 players stated they would not be called up until there were changes on the women’s side, Iglesias did the same himself. He tweeted out the following.

“Wearing the Spanish National Team shirt is one of the greatest things that has happened to me in my career. I don’t know if at some point it will be an option again, but I have made the decision not to return to the National Team until things change and these types of acts do not go unpunished.”

🟢⚪️ Borja Iglesias (@RealBetis): 👍 "Si en algún momento consideran que debo volver a la selección, pues ya lo veremos" 🇪🇸 "Jugar en la selección es de las cosas más bonitas que me han pasado" 📺 #Golazo pic.twitter.com/0Elok6BflU — El Golazo de Gol (@ElGolazoDeGol) September 12, 2023

After the removal of Rubiales and Manager Jorge Vilda, Iglesias told Golazo de Gol that he was available again if Luis de la Fuente wanted to call on him.

“It was because I felt that there was a situation to solve. I think that they are taking measures. If at some point I score many goals again, and they consider that I have to be there, we will see then. Honestly, I have always said that I wanted to play for Spain, and it’s one of the most beautiful things that has happened to me.”

The first call-up for the world champions since the incident is due on Friday, but there is no clarity yet on whether Montse Tome will be able to call on those 80 players. Hero Olga Carmona has revealed that it is a discussion yet to be had by the players, while Head of Women’s Football Rafael del Amo claims they have made sufficient changes.