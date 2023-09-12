Prosecution asks for former Celta Vigo striker Santi Mina to be detained due to flight risk

The prosecution against former Celta Vigo, Valencia and Spain under-21 striker Santi Mina have asked that he be brought into custody with immediate effect, as they say he is a flight risk.

Mina, 27, has been convicted of sexual abuse and sentenced to four years in prison. He must also pay the victim €25k in damages. After an unsuccessful initial court appeal, he has taken up a further appeal with a higher court.

Currently out on bail, Mina has had his contract rescinded by Celta, after he spent last season on loan at Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia. Recently he was thought to be close to be signing for Sampdoria, but protests from fans halted the deal.

As per Faro de Vigo, via Marca, the prosecution say that Mina actively looking for work abroad makes him a flight risk, despite the defence’s assertions that he is committed to the justice process. Previously, his move to Saudi Arabia was to a country with no extradition policy to Spain, while he did not notify the authorities of his intentions to move to Italy either. Hence they feel that there is little evidence of his commitment to serving the sentence handed down to him.