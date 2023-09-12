Major concern for Barcelona as star midfielder subbed off injured during international match

Barcelona have had history of their players suffering injuries during the international break. Ronaldo Araujo and Andreas Christensen both suffered muscle injuries while playing for their respective nations last season, and unfortunately for the Catalans, it has happened again this season.

It had been a stress-free international break for Barcelona. However, Ilkay Gundogan suffered a suspected injury during Germany’s international friendly match against France on Tuesday, and he had to be substituted as a result.

It is not yet known what the nature of the injury is, although Gundogan appeared to holding his back as he left the pitch, which will be a concern.

Barcelona already have Pedri out injured, so their options in midfield will be rather scarce if Gundogan is absent for the next few weeks. Club officials will be praying that it is nothing serious, and that he is available for this weekend’s match against Real Betis.