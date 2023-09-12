Luis Rubiales claims kiss was consented – ‘Look at my face, I am a good guy’

Former RFEF President Luis Rubiales has once again defended his innocence against allegations of sexual assault, with more from his upcoming interview with Piers Morgan being released.

Rubiales has maintained throughout the piece that the kiss was consented when he grabbed her face and forced his mouth on her. On Sunday night he resigned from his position at the Spanish Federation and as Vice-President at UEFA.

“There was no harm, no sexual content, no aggression, nothing like that.

“The significance of the kiss to Jenni would have been exactly the same as a kiss to one of my daughters. Between friends and family, that’s very, very common. It was a very happy moment, a celebration, a euphoric moment,” he told Morgan, as advanced by the Sun.

Rubiales did apologise if anyone had been hurt by the incident the following day, and has admitted he should not have done what he did, but maintains it was consensual.

Meanwhile Hermoso has released a statement saying that at no point was it consensual, claiming she felt victim of a sexist assault, and vulnerable.

“I want to say that, Piers, again, I made a mistake, I apologise, but let’s be clear, under no circumstance is this sexual aggression.”

“It’s an effusive, happy moment. I have full faith that the truth will come out and everything will be fine. Take a look at my face, I am a good guy.”

Rubiales has also been heavily criticised in Spain for grabbing his balls while in the VIP box during the World Cup final, a short distance away from the Queen of Spain, Letizia, and her daughter.

“For this I am truly ashamed… There are no excuses. In Spain, with guys as well as women, there’s an expression which would probably translate to something like, oh my genitals [ole tus huevos] or something to that respect.”

“So, this vulgar expression, basically what it means is: bravo, well done. I apologise because it’s not the behaviour I should have had. I apologise to the Queen and the Infanta for a very unedifying gesture. I do not justify myself: sorry.”

On Monday a judge gave the green light for a case to be formally opened, after the public prosecutor presented allegations of sexual assault and coercion. Evidence must now be gathered, but if he were to lose the case, Rubiales could be facing up to seven years in prison.