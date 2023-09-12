Jude Bellingham continues sensational start to the season by scoring for England in international derby

Jude Bellingham has made an outstanding start to the 2023-24 season. The 20-year-old has scored in every match for Real Madrid as they made it four wins out of the four in LaLiga, and he has now continued his domestic form on to the international stage.

Bellingham failed to score for England against Ukraine on Saturday, although he rectified that on Tuesday as the Three Lions defeated bitter international rivals Scotland in Glasgow, where Spain were defeated back in March.

Bellingham pounced on an error from Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson to make it 2-0 to England, and the Real Madrid also set up Harry Kane for his side’s third, as they defeated Scotland 3-1 to secure the bragging rights.

It's two in quick succession for @England and Jude Bellingham is the hero 👊#C4Football | #SCOvENG pic.twitter.com/E8hsgESA1W — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) September 12, 2023

Someone needs to have a word with Jude Bellingham. No one should this good at this age 😭 Harry Kane restores England's two goal advantage.#C4Football | #SCOvENG pic.twitter.com/mWw9QeSEZL — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) September 12, 2023

Real Madrid will be delighted to see that Bellingham has carried on his excellent showings, and more will be expected of him when domestic football returns this weekend, with Los Blancos taking on Real Sociedad on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu.