Joao Cancelo thankful for “free role” given by Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona had a very busy final day of the summer transfer window. As well as moving on numerous first team players on loan and permanent deals, they also completed the signings of Portuguese duo Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix, from Manchester City and Atletico Madrid respectively.

The former is seen as a real coup for the Catalans. It was not long ago that Cancelo was considered to be one of the best full-backs in world football, and Barcelona will hope that he can have a very positive influence during his 12-month spell at the club.

Cancelo has enjoyed his first few days as a Barcelona player, and as he told Sport, he is especially pleased by the role that he has been given by head coach Xavi Hernandez.

“I always wanted to play in a Barcelona shirt and show the fans and those who believed in me how difficult it was to get here. I want to achieve great things with this club because it’s where I’ve always dreamed of playing. It’s a dream club.

“The coach gives me a bit of freedom and I like that. I feel comfortable playing inside but also outside. I will adapt to everything that is asked of me.”

Having come off the bench during Barcelona’s victory over Osasuna just before the international break, Cancelo will be pushing to start his first match in Blaugrana colours when Real Betis come to Catalonia this coming weekend.