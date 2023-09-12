Endrick Felipe hoping to see Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid next summer – “It would be wonderful”

With his contract expiring at the end of this season, there is sure to much speculation over Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain over the next few months, especially since he can sign a pre-contract with another club in January.

Real Madrid are hot favourites to sign Mbappe, and they will surely look to secure his signature at the earliest possible opportunity. That would be ideal for club president Florentino Perez, who has been trying to get his hands on the 24-year-old for some time now.

Another person who hopes to see Real Madrid sign Mbappe is Endrick Felipe, who will be joining Los Blancos himself next summer, after a deal was agreed with current club Palmeiras back in December 2022.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brazil (via Relevo), Endrick admitted that he would love to play alongside Mbappe from next season onwards.

“It would be wonderful. I’m a Real Madrid fan, so the more good players that come to the club, the better. It would be fantastic if he came.”

Endrick also revealed that he has spoken with Carlo Ancelotti ahead of his move to Real Madrid in 2024.

“I was able to talk to him when I was in Madrid – at Ronaldo’s house – and I thank him for all the advice he gave me.”

Interestingly, Ancelotti may not be Endrick’s manager at Real Madrid next season, with the Italian’s contract expiring at the end of the current campaign. Still, his advice would be valuable, as he is one of the most successful coaches of all time.