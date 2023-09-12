Bernardo Silva and Dani Olmo have ‘affordable’ release clauses in new deals as Barcelona observe

Two names that are mentioned in conjunction with Barcelona year after year are Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, and RB Leipzig playmaker Dani Olmo. Yet after both signed new deals this summer with their respective clubs, it appeared that Barcelona would have to give up on the idea of signing for some time.

In particular, Silva has a long-time admirer in Xavi Hernandez, and has reportedly been keen on a move to Catalonia for some time too. At 30, though, many believe that ship to have sailed.

MD say that despite signing a new deal until 2026 though, extending his previous deal by a year with a pay rise, his release clause is only €58.5m. A reduction on previous price tags mentioned for Silva, it would still be a large fee for someone in their thirties, but nevertheless not a prohibitive price tag.

Equally, Olmo also has a ‘Barcelona clause’ as they term it. The 25-year-old has been in inspired form for Leipzig at the start of the season, and his new deal will have been a relief to many in the North-East of Germany. Olmo, who started off at Barcelona’s La Masia academy, has extended his deal until 2027, but his release clause is also relatively affordable at €60m.

The Catalan daily present this in terms of Barcelona potentially looking at a deal for either of these players next summer. Yet what may see them give up on the idea instead is their own finances. This summer Barcelona only spent €3.4m in transfer fees, although no doubt Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo, Joao Felix, Oriol Romeu and Inigo Martinez likely command significant wages. Yet the idea of shelling out for either of Olmo or Silva next summer would no doubt have to be accompanied by a major exit, as things stand.