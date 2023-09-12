Barcelona youngster heavily praised by former teammate – “He’s not like most talented young players”

Barcelona signed numerous players during the summer transfer window, with the first to join being Mikayil Faye. The Senegalese defender will play for Barca Atletic this season, although he did train with the first team during pre-season.

Faye has made a promising start to life in Catalonia. He produced an excellent performance against Gimnastic, although 10-man Barca Atletic were unable to avoid defeat, losing 1-0.

Faye joined Barcelona from NK Kustosija, and for a few months he played alongside Carlos Olmo, who is the brother of Spain star Dani. Speaking on the Team Barca podcast (via Sport), Carlos outlined his thoughts on Faye.

“What I like most about him is how level-headed he is. He’s a super normal kid, super quiet. He’s not like most talented young players, he’s very grounded.

“If I had to highlight something as a footballer, I would tell you that the guy is faster than anyone. Football-wise, the boy is very fast and powerful.”

Barcelona will hope that Faye proved to be a success during his time at the club, and if he continues on this trajectory, he shouldn’t be too far away from first team contention.