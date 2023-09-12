Barcelona star Joao Felix speaks for first time since presentation, reveals preferred position

Barcelona’s star deadline addition Joao Felix is making all of the right noises as he looks to establish himself in Catalonia, following a loan move from Atletico Madrid.

Things never quite clicked at the Metropolitano for Felix, despite some promising stretches, but he encountered similar issues with Chelsea last season. Now, having declared his desire to play for Barcelona, it will be up to him to prove himself again.

“I feel good, confident. Physically, too, despite not having had many minutes lately. I am ready to arrive in Barcelona and start strong. I want to work to help the team,” Felix told Sport.

Against Osasuna ahead of the international break, Felix saw the final 15 minutes, where he played off the left side, although he did roam from his position frequently.

“I feel comfortable starting from the left wing. I’ve been playing there for some time now and I think it’s where Xavi likes to put me the most.”

Félix: "Of course the Champions League is a real objective. All the titles that we will compete for are an objective, but we are going step by step and calmly." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 12, 2023

Barcelona take on Real Betis this Saturday, knowing that three points will shift the pressure to Real Madrid, who are playing after Barcelona for the first time this season.

“I really want to play at Montjuïc in front of our fans. It’s a shame it’s not to be at Camp Nou. We hope to play a good game and take the three points.”

He was also asked about the warm reception he has received from Barcelona fans so far.

“Surprised. I have always said that I wanted to play there and maybe that is why I they love me so much.”

Felix will have his work cut out to earn a starting place. In the current formation Xavi Hernandez is using, the only obvious place for Felix to play seems to be from the left side. That role has been generally occupied by a midfielder of late, giving Barcelona extra protection, and Felix will have to prove he brings more to the side than the likes of Pedri and Gavi.