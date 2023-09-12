Barcelona handed financial boost as court reduces compensation owed to former player to just €700k

Barcelona have had success buying youngsters from Brazil in the past. However, one of those that most definitely did not fall into this category is Matheus Fernandes, who joined the Catalans from Palmeiras in January 2020.

However, he lasted less than 18 months, and played just 17 first team minutes during that time. In June 2021, his contract was terminated, despite his deal running until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The matter was taken to court by Fernandes, and in January of this year, Barcelona were ordered to pay €7.7m to their former player as part of a compensation package. Given the club’s financial issues, the last thing they needed was more money to be going out.

Fortunately for Barcelona, they Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) have significantly reduced the compensation that the club owes to Fernandes, as EFE (via MD) have reported. Specifically, they now have to pay €731.291, a reduction of almost €7m.

Fernandes reserves the right to appeal the Supreme Court’s decision, but for the time being at least, Barcelona are better off financially than they were 24 hours ago.