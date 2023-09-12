Barcelona breathe huge sigh of relief as midfielder’s injury not as bad as first feared

Up until Tuesday, it had been an injury-free international break for Barcelona, which would have been a rarity in recent times. However, it proved too good to be true, as Ilkay Gundogan injured his back during Germany’s friendly match against France.

Gundogan left the pitch in tears, sparking major concern among Barcelona supporters. The Catalans are already without Ronald Araujo and Pedri for the next few weeks due to injury, and the last thing they need is another key player to be out for a considerable period of time.

Thankfully, Germany’s interim head coach Rudi Voller has appeared to ease Barcelona’s concerns. After the match against France, he told media (via Sport) that Gundogan had not suffered a serious injury.

“Gundogan has a bruise on his back but nothing is broken.”

It may be that Gundogan is a bit sore and stiff in the morning, but it does not look to be a serious issue. He may well be a doubt for Barcelona’s match against Real Betis on Saturday, but all being well, should be available for next week’s Champions League opener against Royal Antwerp.