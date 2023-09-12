Atletico Madrid set out contract priorities between now and January

Atletico Madrid have set out their priorities for the coming months off the pitch, as Diego Simeone seeks to maintain their good form on it.

Los Colchoneros could see a changing of the guard next summer, with six players out of contract next summer, and most importantly of all, Diego Simeone too.

At times last season there was serious doubt about whether Simeone’s time was up at the club, but following an excellent second half of the campaign, his position has been strengthened. Marca say that extending his deal is the top priority for Atletico, alongside doing the same for captain Koke Resurreccion.

Now 31, this could be Koke’s last big contract, but all of the potential renewals are likely to be on a lower wage than is currently the case, including for Simeone. Los Rojiblancos want to have both tied up by January, before they can negotiate with other sides, although given the strong ties both have with Atleti, the timing might not be so crucial.

Ivo Grbic, Mario Hermoso, Vitolo and Axel Witsel are also out of contract next summer, while if Stefan Savic and Cesar Azpilicueta play a certain amount of games, then their deals will automatically be extended.

Perhaps the most interesting case of all is Hermoso. The 28-year-old enjoyed a major rebound last season, and if he does the same this year, may be unwilling to take a pay cut down the line, as he comes into his prime.