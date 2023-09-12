Atletico Madrid get majory injury boost ahead of return to La Liga action

Atletico Madrid received excellent news on Monday evening, with central defender Jose Maria Gimenez returning to full training.

Gimenez is yet to play for Atletico Madrid this season after injuring his shin ahead of the season, and has missed the last month of action recuperating. Yet Marca say that Gimenez rejoined the full group session on Monday, and is set to be available for their next match against Valencia this weekend at Mestalla.

🚨| JUST IN: Josema Giménez is back in training with the team! 🇺🇾 [@mundodeportivo] pic.twitter.com/HLLTX5tNJs — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 11, 2023

Diego Simeone’s side have started off the season in fine form, scoring 10 goals in their three games so far, conceding just once. With the Argentine coach opting for three at the back, while he has options, he will be pleased to have Gimenez back.

Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso and Stefan Savic started their last match, with the Belgian midfielder dropping back into defence. Simeone did have Caglar Soyuncu on the bench, and could have used Cesar Azpilicueta as an option too. Not long ago, Gimenez would have been guaranteed to walk back into the team, but his spot is not quite as assured these days.