Antoine Griezmann makes intentions clear on future – ‘MLS is my goal’

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has reminded fans that sooner or later, he will be heading to the United States of America.

Griezmann, 32, has been in inspired form for Atletico for much of the last 12 months, and nobody in Spain has contributed to more goals in La Liga than he has. Speaking ahead of France’s friendly with now manager-less Germany, Griezmann admitted to Diario AS that he still wasn’t at 100% this season.

He was also asked about the flow of star players that exited European football this summer for bumper contracts in Saudi Arabia. Like Dani Carvajal before him, he empathised with those who had gone.

“I understand those who have gone to play there. We are talking about incredible sums of money. Even though we make a lot of money, some want to protect their children and grandchildren, and that seems normal to me. They will have the obligation to play well and show all their talent.”

Griezmann might be able to empathise with those who do go to the Middle East for money, but didn’t see it down the line for himself.

“Could I go? I have a family and three children. It is not an easy decision to make. But as you know, MLS is still my goal.”

Griezmann is a major fan of NBA basketball, and has often spent summer holidays in the US, enjoying the culture. Currently he has a deal until 2026, and it seems hard to picture him leaving the Metropolitano while he is at the peak of his powers. If he still has ambitions to make the 2026 World Cup, it would likely benefit him to remain in Europe too, before perhaps making the jump to Major League Soccer. By that point Griezmann will also be 35.