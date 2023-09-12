Alex Baena on cloud nine after scoring on international debut for Spain

On Tuesday, Spain made it back-to-back demolitions in Euro 2024 qualifying. They defeated Georgia 7-1 on Friday, and followed it up by thrashing Cyprus 6-0 in Granada, with goals from Gavi, Mikel Merino, Joselu Mato, Ferran Torres (x2) and Alex Baena.

Of the six goals scored, the most significant one belonged to Baena. He entered the play on the 76th minute to make his La Roja debut, and less than two minutes later, he scored to make the score 5-0.

It was an incredible moment for the Villarreal midfielder, and speaking to the media after the match (via Marca), he could not contain his delight at scoring on his senior international debut.

“I’m on cloud nine. For any Spanish player, it is an absolute dream to make your debut. This is the highest achievement and I was able to do it by scoring too. I’m also very happy for the team, who played a great game.”

Baena will undoubtedly be buoyed by both making his debut for Spain and scoring too, and those onlookers from his club of Villarreal will have been absolutely delighted for their man.