16-year-old rising through the ranks at Real Madrid, comparisons made to Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal

Real Madrid boast some of the best young players in Spain within their academy, and perhaps none are more promising that Paulo Iago. Despite being just 16 years of age, he is a regular starter for Alvaro Arbeloa’s U19 side, and he has been thriving at that stage.

MD report that Iago has been one of the standout players in Arbeloa’s side so far this season, which underlines how impressive he has been, considering he is playing with and against players that are two or three years older.

Given the similarities between the pair, Iago has been compared to Lamine Yamal, who has had a meteoric rise in recent weeks, culminating in him making his Spain senior debut against Georgia, a match in which he scored.

While Yamal has become a regular starter for Barcelona this season, there are no plans to promote Iago to the first team at Real Madrid. Club officials will continue monitoring his progress at U19 level, and he may be elevated to Castilla should he continue impressing.