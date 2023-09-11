WATCH: Atletico Madrid youngster scores insane 97th minute backheel winner

Atletico Madrid youngster Carlos Martin has started off his first season in professional football on fire, and on Sunday he crowned it with a moment of true brilliance.

Martin, 21, was playing for Atletico Madrid B last season in the fourth tier, where he scored 20 goals in 38 appearances last season, earning himself a loan move to Segunda side Mirandes.

He hasn’t missed a beat since doing so. On Sunday night he got a brace as Mirandes beat Andorra 4-3 in extremis, with his winner the highlight of the match.

Mirandes were 3-1 up going into added time, one of which was down to Martin directly, and the other was an assist of his for Gabri. Yet a 91st minute from Ivan Gil and then a 93rd minute Diego Pampin levelled things up in a dramatic end to the match.

Yet Martin was on hand again in the 97th minute to pick up the ball in the box and backheel the winner in.

After five games in Segunda, it leaves Martin as the top scorer with five goals and an assist. He’s also directly responsible for two thirds of Mirandes’ nine goals so far this season. Atletico Madrid will no doubt be delighted with his progress.