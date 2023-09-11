Top Real Madrid target for the summer of 2024 rejects renewal offer

Real Madrid are already looking ahead to the summer of 2024, having closed their transfer window without any late additions. Los Blancos rarely make signings in January, and already the focus is on next summer.

In particular, it is on Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. The Canadian star is out of contract in 2025, and the Bavarian side have been doing their best to find an agreement over a renewal. Yet Davies’ agent declared publicly in June that talks had broken down, and it appears that little progress has been made.

Should Davies reach next summer and that still be the case, then Bayern will be faced with either losing him for free in 2025, or accepting a fee in 2024. Marca say that as their key target to strengthen the left-back position, they are likely to make an offer next summer, and try to secure him at a reduced price.

Ferland Mendy has been struggling with injuries for much of the last two years now, and Fran Garcia is promising, but is not yet at the same level as Davies. Bayern are unlikely to give in easily though, and it would be no surprise if other sides did not enter the race. In order to keep the price down, Real Madrid will likely try to implement a similar idea to that which brought them Bellingham, convincing the player first.

If Real Madrid could bring in Davies, then uniting him with Vinicius Junior on the left side, it could be the most dangerous flank in football.