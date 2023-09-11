Segunda player facing punishment following Luis Rubiales-style celebration

Real Zaragoza winger Victor Mollejo, on loan from Atletico Madrid, could be facing suspension following a controversial celebration on Sunday.

His side were winning 2-1 over Cartagena away from home, hanging onto the lead in the final moments, when Zaragoza broke away on the counter. Mollejo converted the third to seal the deal for his side in the 92nd minute, continuing Zaragoza’s perfect start to the Segunda season, with 15 points from 15.

However after the goal Mollejo celebrated by grabbing his crotch, which did not go down well with some, not least La Liga. According to Cadena Cope, they are considering making a formal complaint to the Competition Committee, who could fine or suspend him.

Mollejo. Esa celebración para tu grupo de palmeros si eres así de cazurro. Representando al #RealZaragoza. En un campo de fútbol. NO.

Ojalá sanción. Así lo digo. Así lo siento. pic.twitter.com/t2Q9QwvAIR — Juan Diego Mora (@Juandi_Mora) September 10, 2023

This of course comes shortly after former RFEF Luis Rubiales did the same when Spain won the World Cup, in close proximity to the Spanish monarchy – that was also highly controversial.

After the match, Mollejo appeared on Real Zaragoza’s social media apologising for the celebration.

“First of all I want to apologise to all those people who have felt offended by that celebration. It is a gesture that, evidently, does not correspond to the manners that I have. Obviously now, in the cold light of day I really regret it and I wish I had changed it. I want to say that it didn’t mean anything nor was it directed to anyone. It’s not an excuse but it didn’t mean anything. I apologise to all the people who felt offended and I want to say I’m sorry, and that’s it.”