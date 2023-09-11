Real Madrid willing to spend €230m on Kylian Mbappe but won’t negotiate with PSG

Real Madrid are still set on signing Kylian Mbappe next summer, but have no intention of entering talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos refused to negotiate with Paris Saint-Germain this summer, even as the Parisian side tried to force him out. Mbappe and PSG have since calmed tensions, with the forward returning to action, and reportedly in talks over a new deal.

That new deal would in theory include a sell clause, which would allow Mbappe to leave for a lower fee, but still bring in some money for PSG. Yet Sport say Real Madrid are set on reaching a pre-contract agreement for Mbappe in January.

They say that Real Madrid are, or at least were this summer, willing to spend €230m on Mbappe in wages and signing on fee, in order to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu. So far Mbappe has resisted pressure from PSG to sign a new deal, but after being burned by Mbappe last summer, will seek written agreement, rather than relying on his word this time.

Real Madrid have clearly made way for Mbappe, not pursuing a star forward this summer following the exit of Karim Benzema, and leaving the number nine shirt free for him. However Mbappe’s U-turn last time out sent shockwaves through Madrid, and until he is presented, few will be counting their chickens.