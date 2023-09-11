Real Madrid talent facing near impossible Spain mission

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is on the verge of a return to the pitch, after missing the opening stages of the season through injury.

The 27-year-old picked up a tendon injury in preseason, going down in training on the 13th of July this summer. Since he has missed their preseason tour and the opening four games of the La Liga season.

After 60 days injured, he is fast approaching fitness though, and could well be included when Real Madrid face Real Sociedad this Sunday. However he will not have it easy to get back into the side.

As Diario AS point out, so far Luka Modric has only seen 133 minutes (37%) and Toni Kroos has only been on the pitch for 163 minutes (45%) too. Ceballos will have to battle hard to see game time in an enormously competitive midfield, and it may put paid to his hopes of the going to the European Championships next summer in Germany. With game time coming at a premium, Spain may opt for other options in another competitive midfield.

Spain Coach Luis de la Fuente showed early faith in Ceballos, a player who he coached in the youth ranks, calling him up for his first fixtures and starting him against Scotland. Yet with rumours of a rift with Gavi circulating, and Ceballos struggling for game time, Ceballos may say his dream of making a major tournament with Spain slip away again.