Judge approves case against Luis Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion

A judge has admitted a case against Luis Rubiales, after the public prosecutor opened an investigation into the former RFEF President for sexual assault and coercion.

After his non-consensual kiss of Jenni Hermoso during the World Cup celebrations, the public prosecutor opened an investigation into Rubiales for the above charges. Early last week Hermoso gave a statement to the police, and the public prosecutor presented charges to the judge on Thursday last week. Today, a judge has admitted the case, and requested evidence, as per Relevo.

Video material from the kiss incident itself from Diario AS, La Vanguardia, El Pais, El Periodico and all other available footage has been requested by the judge.

Rubiales, and then Manager Jorge Vilda, reportedly pressured Hermoso, her family and then captain Ivana Andres in order to get the players to publicly appear with Rubiales, playing the incident down.

If Rubiales is convicted of sexual assault, he could face one to five years in prison. Coercion can bring a sentence of 6 months to 3 years in prison, or a fine amounting to 1-2 years of income.

Rubiales has since resigned from his position at the RFEF, and as Vice-President at UEFA. He maintains that the kiss was consensual, while Hermoso has released a statement affirming it was not.