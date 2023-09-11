‘Jenni Hermoso’s phone was hacked’ – Vero Boquete on Luis Rubiales kiss scandal

Former Spanish international, Fiorentina forward and pundit Veronica Boquete has stated that Jenni Hermoso‘s phone was hacked in the aftermath of the Luis Rubiales kiss scandal. She alleges that Rubiales looked to find incriminating material on Hermoso, and being prohibited from contacting Hermoso.

After the incident, Rubiales attempted to pressure Hermoso and her family into appearing publicly to play down the incident. A week later, a video was leaked of Hermoso joking about the incident on the Spain team bus after it.

“This is war. We knew there were no rules. Jenni’s phone was hacked. They had access to photos and videos. Then things that could be used to attack the victim were leaked,” Hermoso told Der Spiegel, as carried by MD.

“On the bus there are also other moments when the players say that this is something very serious that cannot be tolerated. Since FIFA had prohibited Rubiales from contacting Jenni, he then looked for other ways [to do so].”

Boquete’s version of events was corroborated by central defender Laia Codina last week, who said that one of the senior players point out that it was a serious breach of conduct.

“We have won a battle but we are losing the war. Rubiales finally saw that it made no sense to continue hanging onto his position. But we want a deeper change.”

Boquete also questioned the appointment of Montse Tome, Jorge Vilda’s former assistant as manager. She said that while she did not doubt Tome’s abilities, perhaps her appointment was down to the fact that she was a woman, and maybe could quieten criticism towards the RFEF.

Equally Boquete did not hold back on the Spain men’s team. Alvaro Morata read out a statement prepared by the captains a week ago when the squad arrived, which condemned Rubiales’ behaviour, but did not mention Hermoso or wider changes.

“The statement is above all an attempt to avoid the problem. The players do not want uncomfortable questions. But now uncomfortable questions and brave answers are needed.”

“The truth is that most of the [men’s] players don’t care about the issue. Rubiales is not going to kiss them on the mouth. He is not going to humiliate them. They do not have to fight every day for equal treatment. It is difficult for them to be brave.”

The Spanish Football Federation have promised structural changes through interim President Pedro Rocha, but are yet to detail what those changes are. So far Rubiales has resigned and Jorge Vilda has been sacked but there is little more in the way of change.