‘I don’t know if it’s fair or not, but I’m here’ – New Villarreal Manager Pacheta sets out stall

New Villarreal Manager Juan Jose Rojo Martin, better known as ‘Pacheta’, set out his stall for the first time as part of the Yellow Submarine on Monday.

“I don’t know if it’s fair or not, but here I am,” said Pacheta to Relevo with a large grin following his appointment over the weekend. “To transmit energy, excitement, to make sure that everyone who comes to training does so happy. So that when they knock on my door I receive them with a smile. All of that is part of my job. And in addition, it makes me happy doing it.”

“I have to thank Fernando [Roig Negueroles, President]. In the first meeting we had, we talked for 5 hours about football, it was truly fantastic. Then a few days passed and I saw that they weren’t calling me and I said well… But it came. And from here I have to give my thanks, because in terms of my career, it’s a very important opportunity. My gratitude is maximum.”

Some have questioned if Pacheta is cut out for a job as big as that of Villarreal. Previously he has only worked in La Liga on two occasions, both of which ended in relegation with Huesca and Real Valladolid, although he didn’t have the full season with either.

“We all come with baggage in the world of football. I have a game and group management model very similar to that of Villarreal. It’s the best team we’ve coached, but I’m convinced we’re going to handle this. If I didn’t believe I was qualified, I wouldn’t have come.”

Like Jose Luis Mendilibar taking over the Sevilla job last March, it will see another veteran Spanish manager take over a side in Europe for the first time.

“I have never coached a team that plays in Europe. I have no experience in Europe, but I will pick it up quickly. I also had no experience in promotions and I have achieved them. The experience comes bit by bit. I arrive at an important team, with a president who has been in charge for many years and that has stability. It is an exemplary club, healthy and the people are very close.”

Pacheta’s last role was with Valladolid, where he was replaced in March with seven games to go, but Paulo Pezzolano could not keep La Pucela in La Liga. He comes into a Villarreal side aiming for European qualification, but coming off a poor start following three defeats and one win in their first four matches.