Barcelona aiming for Camp Nou income of €346m per season

Barcelona are currently calling the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys home, up on Montjuic hill, but the financial rewards once Camp Nou has been finished will make it worth it, if the latest from Sport is to be believed.

The Espai Barca project includes the redevelopment of Camp Nou, as well as the area around it, with Barcelona taking out loans and securing investment to the tune of €1.5b for the project. Barcelona are expected to be in Montjuic until September of 2024, when they hope to be able to return to Camp Nou, with work ongoing for much of the following two years.

Once complete though, in June 2026, Barcelona are aiming to bring around €346m per season in income from Camp Nou. This is based on an estimation of at least 25 games at Camp Nou (19 La Liga games, 5 Champions League games, and the Joan Gamper trophy). In addition, the stadium itself will be open 365 days of the year, as will its facilities. In total, they list the following numbers as the forecast turnover:

Museum: €79.8m

Ticketing: €73.9m

Hospitality from VIP: €76.5m

Season ticket holders: €50.2m

Sponsorship: €47.3m

Conferences and Events: €8.5m

Food and beverages: €8.2m

Parking: €2.2m

Naturally, the forecast income makes sense of the entire project for Barcelona, but there are of course pitfalls with relying too heavily on forecasts. Previously under former President Josep Maria Bartomeu Barcelona took their finances to the limit in order to build out what was supposed to be a competitive team, and were plunged into financial strife by the pandemic. Equally the last two years, Barcelona have based their budgets on reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League, exiting at the group stage on both occasions.