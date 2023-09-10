Vanderson excited by Barcelona and Manchester United transfer interest

Brazilian international Vanderson has admitted to being excited over transfer interest from Barcelona and Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has been highlighted as a long term target for both teams following an impressive 12 months with AS Monaco and his senior debut with Brazil.

Vanderson’s current deal in France runs until 2027, following a 2021 move from Gremio, but United and Barcelona are both willing to meet AS Monaco’s €20m valuation if needed.

The versatile defender, who can play at right back and right wing back, has opened up on the potential of a move to either Manchester or Catalonia, as his career develops.

“It’s great to hear Barcelona and United ‘love’ you”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“It’s fantastic to know your name is being mentioned by the big clubs. But, now I’m focused only on Monaco.”

Vanderson’s comments will keep both clubs on alert in 2024 as they look to plan for a problem position in their respective squads.

Xavi has field a different defence in all four of Barcelona’s La Liga games so far this season with loan signing Joao Cancelo not committed to the club beyond the end of the current campaign.