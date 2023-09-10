Sweden to consider boycotting Spain fixture in wake of Luis Rubiales kiss scandal

There continues to be fallout from the incident which took place between Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso after Spain’s historic World Cup victory last month, in which Rubiales kissed the La Roja star on the lips without her consent.

Following the incident, Rubiales has been suspended as President of the Spanish Football Federation for 90 days by FIFA, while the matter is also being explored in the Spanish courts, with Hermoso deciding to press charges.

Despite all of this, Rubiales has enthusiastically stated that he will not resign, although this is a stance that could affect Spain’s woman team even more so that it already has. This is because – according to MD – Sweden are considering a boycott of their UEFA Nations League match against La Roja.

The Swedes, who Spain defeated in the semi-final stage of the World Cup, are reportedly prepared to not play the match unless Rubiales resigns – which looks unlikely at this stage.

Rubiales’ actions (or lack thereof) continue to affect Spanish football, and the scandal does not look like easing up any time soon – especially if he sticks to his word by not resigning the presidency.