Sevilla head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar facing selection dilemma with international winger

There’s little doubt that Sevilla have improved their squad during the summer transfer window. Head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar, who guided Los Nervionenses to Europa League glory last season, certainly has the tools at his disposal to make a run at the Champions League and also LaLiga.

Sevilla now have strength-in-depth in multiple areas, one of those being on the wings. Dodi Lukebakio arrived during the summer, and he will help reinforce options on the right wing.

In truth, Mendilibar’s wing options are some of his strongest throughout his squad, although Lucas Ocampos appears to be a guaranteed starter in one of the two positions. However, as Diario AS have pointed out, the problem is figuring out which one the Argentine is best in.

Ocampos has played twice on the right and twice on the left so far this season. However, other options are more suited to Mendilibar’s style in each position (especially on the right) so the veteran head coach has decisions to make.

This is especially the case given that Sevilla have lost their opening three LaLiga matches. Mendilibar needs to improve things fast, and Ocampos could be a vital part of doing so.