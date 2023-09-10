Sergio Ramos’ former teammate delighted by Sevilla return – “He always wanted to come home”

Earlier this week, Sergio Ramos made an emotional return to boyhood club Sevilla, 18 years after he had left to join Real Madrid. It was a poignant moment for the 37-year-old, who was visibly moved upon returning to the Andalusians.

Many were delighted at the move, which saw Ramos turn down much more lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia and Turkey. One of those to express their delight at the move was Carlos Marchena, who was an international teammate of Ramos for many years, and another who calls Sevilla his boyhood club.

Speaking to Marca, Marchena reveals that Ramos had been wanting to return to Sevilla for some time.

“I know that Sergio has had the desire to return to Sevilla for a long time. We have shared a lot and we have always been united by our origin, where we grew up.

“I think that everything has never been well explained (over his move to Real Madrid). The reasons why they were angry with each other was because there was a lack of an explanation. There was no good explanation.

“As a Sevillista, I’m very happy that Sergio has returned, for the greatness of Sevilla and Sergio himself. We are going to enjoy this a lot.”

Ramos is in line to make his second Sevilla debut next weekend when Las Palmas head to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side need to pick up form quickly, having lost their opening three LaLiga matches.