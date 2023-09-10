Barcelona

Senegalese record breaker set to join Metz despite Barcelona interest

Senegalese star Amara Diouf looks set to be on the verge of joining Ligue 1 side Metz.

Diouf has generated rave reviews in his native country after becoming the youngest player to appear for the senior team, against Rwanda this month.

The 15-year-old has been developed by the famous Generation Foot academy, based in Dakar, which also played a key role in Sadio Mane’s early career.

The links with Mane stretch beyond just the academy with his speed and composure in front of goal also leading to regular comparisons after netting eights goals in ten games for Senegal at U17 level.

Diouf’s record breaking debut has caught the eye, with Barcelona and Premier League duo Manchester United and Arsenal previously tracking him, following initial scout reports.

As per reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Metz have acted swiftly to bring Diouf into their youth set up, with the European big hitters prepared to wait until at least 2024.

