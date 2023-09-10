Senegalese record breaker set to join Metz despite Barcelona interest

Senegalese star Amara Diouf looks set to be on the verge of joining Ligue 1 side Metz.

Diouf has generated rave reviews in his native country after becoming the youngest player to appear for the senior team, against Rwanda this month.

The 15-year-old has been developed by the famous Generation Foot academy, based in Dakar, which also played a key role in Sadio Mane’s early career.

𝙃𝙄𝙎𝙏𝙊𝙍𝙄𝙌𝙐𝙀 | 𝘼𝙈𝘼𝙍𝘼 𝘿𝙄𝙊𝙐𝙁 fait son entrée dans le jeu et devient à 15 ans et 94 jours le plus jeune joueur à porter le maillot de l’équipe nationale du Sénégal 🇸🇳. #Crack 💫 pic.twitter.com/CEsyK6S2iM — Equipe du Sénégal (@GaindeYi) September 9, 2023

The links with Mane stretch beyond just the academy with his speed and composure in front of goal also leading to regular comparisons after netting eights goals in ten games for Senegal at U17 level.

Diouf’s record breaking debut has caught the eye, with Barcelona and Premier League duo Manchester United and Arsenal previously tracking him, following initial scout reports.

Amara Diouf became the youngest ever to play for Senegal — born in 2008, 15 years and 94 days. ✨🇸🇳 A LW from Generation Foot academy that produced Sadio Mané. He’s joining Metz, deal already agreed for the future. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/HuFu4x3CSA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2023

As per reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Metz have acted swiftly to bring Diouf into their youth set up, with the European big hitters prepared to wait until at least 2024.