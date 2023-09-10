Saudi Arabia to test Barcelona’s resolve in January with bid for superstar forward

Clubs in Saudi Arabia proved to be some of the biggest vultures during the summer transfer window, spending more than most clubs in Europe combined. That is unlikely to stop any time soon.

Barcelona were one of the clubs to do business with Saudi Arabia. Franck Kessie joined Al Ahli, while others could have made the move. One of those was Robert Lewandowski, who turned down the chance to become another big name to head to the Middle East.

Unfortunately for Barcelona, the interest in Lewandowski is not going away, and Esport3 have reported that Saudi Arabia will again try to sign the 35-year-old, this time during the winter transfer window.

The comforting thing for Barcelona is that Lewandowski – at this stage – appears to have no interest in making the move. It means that he will remain a key player in Catalonia, especially so having returned to form in recent weeks.